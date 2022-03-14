A new 3-day EDM festival is coming to Toronto this summer

Time to start planning out your summer because another music festival is making its way to Toronto.

Decadence is a new EDM festival put on by Ink Entertainment Group, the same organizers as Veld Music Festival, which is returning to Toronto on July 29 after a two-year hiatus.

Tiesto, Illenium, and Above & Beyond are headlining, and more acts are expected to be announced.

Decadence is taking place at CityView, a drive-in and event space by the Polson Pier. Festival-goers will be dancing the night away next to amazing skyline views.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $95 to $155 and you must be 19+ to attend. Taking place from June 30 to July 2 it’s quite the way to celebrate Canada Day!

Decadence Festival

When: June 30 – July 2

Where: CityView Park – 20 Polson Street Toronto, ON