11 things to do in Toronto this long weekend: September 3 to 6

Fall is just around the corner and it sure feels like it. But it’s not too late to make the most of the warm-ish weather by exploring all the things to do in Toronto.

The long weekend is here and though some places are closed on Monday, there are still a bunch of things to do these next few days.

Here’s a list of things to do in the city this long weekend:

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

Aritzia’s sophisticatedly chic cafe shop has opened its second location in Toronto. The Sherway Gardens Aritzia store now has the brand’s A-OK Cafe, making it the fifth location across North America. Now you can snack and shop at the same time. The A-OK Cafe serves espresso drinks made with signature blends. They also have a full menu of tea, hot and iced drinks, and delicious pastries.

When: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall

Midnight Cookie is a new late-night cookie delivery service in Toronto that offers warm and freshly baked cookies right to your door. Emily Banks tells Daily Hive she came up with the concept with her boyfriend during the lockdown. They found themselves wanting to order late-night snacks, but since many dessert spots were closed, they decided to take it upon themselves to fix the problem. They have many cookies to choose from, but the most popular options are Kinder, Caramilk and White Chocolate Sprinkle.

When: Tuesday to Thursday from 8 pm to 2 am, and Friday to Sunday from 8 pm to 3 am

Where: Straight to your door

Folks can now enjoy the Spicy Chicken McNuggets for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide in six-, 10-, and 20-piece boxes. There’s also a new Spicy Buffalo Dipping Sauce to go with them. Made from 100% seasoned chicken breast and breaded with a spicy habanero heat, these nuggets are the latest spicy chicken menu item to be released in Canada.

When: As of August 31, for a limited time only

Where: McDonald’s Canada

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, by world traveller and the late distinguished chef Anthony Bourdain, was published this past April. In it, Bourdain provided the ultimate guide for anyone looking for adventure and great food. In his book, Bourdain’s time in Toronto is shared as he explored the city and all it had to offer. And of course, he was brutally honest.

When: You’re looking for an adventure

Where: Across Toronto

First, there was the Pancake Cereal Sundae. Then, there were the Pasta Chips. Now, the final instalment of TikTok Canada’s free (and delicious) viral foodie trend initiative is here: Whipped Lemonade. That’s right, the last Summer Starts on TikTok activation means free whipped lemonade for folks in Toronto.

When: September 4 and 5

Where: Queens Quay & Yonge Street from 1 to 5 pm and Lake Shore Boulevard & Parkside Drive

This summer, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, and its series of online events kick off on Friday. This year’s lineup includes cooking classes, musical performances, a broadcast of SuperDogs, and a virtual beer tasting. Some events are free, and some are paid — and a subscription to this year’s virtual event comes with a one-day complimentary ticket to the 2022 CNE.

When: Now until September 5

Where: Online

Believe it or not, ’tis the season for pumpkin spice everything, and Tim Hortons has introduced new treats to its fall menu lineup. Starting this week, pumpkin spice lovers can get their hands on drinks, baked treats, and a new Dream Donut to welcome in the autumn season.

When: For a limited time only

Where: Tim Hortons locations

Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto. A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring more than 400 of Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series. The exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world.

When: Until October 3

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

With the long weekend coming up in just a few days, it is good to know when the LCBO and The Beer Store are open. Make sure to get what you need before Monday so you’re not running around last minute. Though all LCBO stores have opened their doors on Mondays again, this Labour Day all locations will be closed. Stores will be open Saturday and Sunday for customers. As for The Beer Store, all locations in the region will be open from 11 am to 6 pm except for one store.

When: This weekend

Where: LCBO and The Beer Store locations

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) is returning to Toronto’s skies this weekend. Although the CNE has been cancelled, the iconic air show will still be roaring overhead come Labour Day weekend. The CIAS will be held on September 4 and 5, and run each day from 12 to 3 pm. Performers include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a United States Air Force F35, and a P-51 Mustang.

When: September 4 and 5

Where: Public viewing space between the Humber Bridge and Billy Bishop Airport.