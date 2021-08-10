Experience the newest Candyland exhibit in Toronto

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy.

Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre.

The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with by robynblair to bring joyful moments through these Haute pieces of art,” said Rachael Tang, the Marketing Director of Bayview Village Shopping Centre.

“BV is known for its one-of-a-kind experiences, and this will be nothing short of sweet.”

Robyn Blair Davidson is the artist behind the candy lifestyle brand and fuses pop art with kitsch, using candy, acrylic and phrases to create pieces of candy artwork.

“I’m very excited to be working with Bayview Village for my first Canadian collaboration and to connect with their loyal customer base,” said Davidson.

“These one-of-a-kind BV prints were so much fun to make, and I can’t wait to see them on display.” Renowned for her work, Robyn’s pieces have been featured in The New York Times, New York Magazine’s The Strategist, Forbes, Architectural Digest and more.

The drool-worthy pop-up experience will be available until December 2021.

Candyland

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue