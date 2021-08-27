You can snack and shop at Aritzia's newest in-store cafe

Aritzia’s sophisticatedly chic cafe shop opened its second location in Toronto this week.

The Sherway Gardens Aritzia store now has the brand’s A-OK Cafe, making it the fifth location across North America.

Now you can snack and shop at the same time. The A-OK Cafe serves espresso drinks made with signature blends. They also have a full menu of tea, hot and iced drinks, and delicious pastries.

If you’re unable to make it to the west end, Aritzia has another cafe located at 50 Bloor Street.

A-OK Cafe

Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall