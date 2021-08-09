The Air Show is returning to Toronto's skies next month

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) is returning to Toronto’s skies next month.

Although the CNE has been cancelled, the iconic air show will still be roaring overhead come Labour Day weekend.

The CIAS will be held on September 4 and 5, and run each day from 12 to 3 pm. Performers include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a United States Air Force F35, and a P-51 Mustang.

The 2021 iteration will also celebrate the Snowbirds’ 50th anniversary and commemorate Captain Jennifer Casey.

“We are looking forward to returning to the skies above Toronto again this year,” said Lori Duthie, the executive director of the CIAS.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no Exclusive Airshow Zone this year.

Instead, the narration will be livestreamed for free as a thank you to all Canadians for the sacrifices they’ve made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air show attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and utilize all 14 kilometres of public viewing space between the Humber Bridge and Billy Bishop Airport.