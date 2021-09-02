LCBO and Beer Stores hours for Labour Day weekend

With the long weekend coming up in just a few days, it is good to know when the LCBO and The Beer Store are open.

Make sure to get what you need before Monday so you’re not running around last minute.

Though all LCBO stores have opened their doors on Mondays again, this Labour Day all locations will be closed. Stores will be open Saturday and Sunday for customers.

As for The Beer Store, all locations in the region will be open from 11 am to 6 pm except for one store.

Their Leamington store will be open until 5 pm.