This is Toronto's newest late night cookie delivery service

Midnight snacking just got a whole lot sweeter.

Midnight Cookie is a new late night cookie delivery service in Toronto that offers warm and freshly baked cookies right to your door.

Emma Banks tells Daily Hive she came up with the concept with her boyfriend during the lockdown. They found themselves wanting to order late night snacks, but since many dessert spots were closed, they decided to take it upon themselves to fix the problem.

They have a ton of cookies to choose from, but the most popular options are Kinder, Caramilk and White Chocolate Sprinkle.

“All of our cookies are made to order. They are always fresh, and we try to deliver them warm,” said Banks.

“We spent a long time perfecting our cookie recipe. We would describe our cookies as having crispy edges but a soft middle. The cookies always stay soft!”

Since the business is fairly new, Banks and her boyfriend bake and deliver the cookies on their own across the city.

“It has been a lot of work managing the kitchen and the deliveries, but it is worth it because we want to provide our customers with the full experience,” said Banks.

“As the business demands have grown, it has become more difficult to manage all of the deliveries. We are actively looking at spaces to open a pop-up and connect with other delivery services (coming very soon!).”

Though they do plan to expand in the near future, they currently bake the goods right from their home. Nothing beats the taste of homemade cookies.

This is the perfect solution for after-hour cravings or when you’re looking to munch on a sweet treat after a long day. Orders can be placed by filling out an order form with all the flavours you’d love to try. Pricing starts at $20 for six cookies and $36 for 12.

Midnight Cookie is open from Tuesday to Thursday from 8 pm to 2 am, and Friday to Sunday from 8 pm to 3 am