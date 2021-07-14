EXCLUSIVE: TikTok offering FREE trend-inspired treats across Canada this month

Clearly, it’s been a relatively sour year, so everyone across the country is likely in need of something super sweet. It’s a good thing TikTok Canada’s here to help us out.

The entertainment platform is offering Canadians in four provinces the opportunity to take a trip off the app to indulge in a trend-inspired treat IRL as a part of their Summer Starts on TikTok initiative.

Remember the viral TikTok pancake cereal trend? Well, the company has partnered with top-notch ice cream parlours scattered around the nation to create a seriously drool-worthy, summer version of that item.

The Pancake Cereal Sundae will be offered at select parlours in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal later this month.

The best part? The sundaes will be handed out for FREE. Yep, you read that right.

All you need to do is head into one of the partnering sweet spots during their regular business hours from July 16 to 18 and again from July 23 to 25, and you’ll get this morsel free of charge.

Here are the participating shops:

Vancouver

Mister Artisan Ice Cream – 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Welcome Parlour – 25 Victory Ship Way #126 (North Vancouver)

Calgary

DelloR. Ice Cream – 1309 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Toronto

Butter Baker – 120 Dundas Street W, Toronto

Dutch Dreams – 36 Vaughan Road, Toronto

La Diperie – 2196 Queen Street E, Toronto

Montreal

Ca Lem N.D.G. – 6926 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal and 4223 St. Dominique Street, Montreal

Remember, the Pancake Cereal Sundae will only be available at these select locations while supplies last on the designated dates, so be sure to plan ahead and get the goods.

Don’t forget to share your delicious sundae experience on TikTok using #ShowMeCanada and #SummerStartsonTikTok.