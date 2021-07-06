McDonald's just launched two brand new items across Canada
Jul 6 2021, 4:00 am
And the delicious new fast food items just keep coming. McDonald’s Canada is officially launching two fresh handhelds today across the country.
This release is a dream come true for breakfast lovers, as not one but two spicy new McMuffins are now on menus nationwide.
- See also:
The Spicy Habanero Chicken McMuffin and the Spicy Habanero Bacon N’ Egg McMuffin are now available for a limited time.
These eats are up for order at McDonald’s Canada locations while supplies last.