McDonald's just launched two brand new items across Canada

And the delicious new fast food items just keep coming. McDonald’s Canada is officially launching two fresh handhelds today across the country.

This release is a dream come true for breakfast lovers, as not one but two spicy new McMuffins are now on menus nationwide.

The Spicy Habanero Chicken McMuffin and the Spicy Habanero Bacon N’ Egg McMuffin are now available for a limited time.

These eats are up for order at McDonald’s Canada locations while supplies last.