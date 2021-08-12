A look inside Toronto's new immersive Monet exhibit (PHOTOS)

Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto.

A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Featuring more than 400 of the Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series, the exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world.

Entering the Garden Gallery, visitors are granted a glimpse into Monet’s emotions and perspectives. The Prism then transports you into the biggest feature area of the exhibit.

Roam freely through the oval-shaped Infinity Room as Monet’s works swirl upon every surface. Featuring an original score, you’ll be transported into the paintings themselves.

Created by Normal Studio and produced by Beyond Exhibitions Inc., Beyond Monet uses music, sound effects, and scenography to expand Monet’s art beyond the canvas.

Get a look inside Beyond Monet below.

When: Until October 3

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

Tickets: Available online, starting at $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children