EXCLUSIVE: TikTok offering FREE trendy pasta chips across Canada this month

Who would’ve thought that pasta chips would be so popular? TikTok Canada is back again this month, and they’ve got you covered.

The entertainment platform will be offering Canadians across four provinces the chance to try out a trendy snack as a part of its Summer Starts on TikTok initiative.

Pasta Chips have had over 834 million views globally on TikTok, and the platform has decided to bring this to life through four local food trucks across Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal on August 14 and 15, and August 19 and 21.

And to make it even more exciting, they are absolutely FREE!

Here are the participating shops where you can get your hands on these goodies:

Vancouver

Shameless Buns –August 14 at the Riley Park Farmers Market, 50 E 30th Avenue, from 10 am to 2 pm. August 15 at the Richmond Food Truck Festival at the Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, from 12 pm to 4 pm. August 14 at the Riley Park Farmers Market, 50 E 30th Avenue, from 10 am to 2 pm. August 15 at the Richmond Food Truck Festival at the Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Calgary

Great Canadian Bear Balls (aka BearBallsYYC) – 17th Avenue Southeast, Global Fest at Elliston Park on August 19 and 21 from 6:30 pm to 10 pm. 17th Avenue Southeast, Global Fest at Elliston Park on August 19 and 21 from 6:30 pm to 10 pm.

Toronto

THG’s Hot Chicken – 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, Night Market at Square One August 14 and 15, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Montreal

