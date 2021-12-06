11 things to do in Toronto this week: December 6 to 12

It’s Monday and that means it’s time to plan out your week, discover all the fun-filled things to do like the endless holiday-themed events Toronto has to offer.

Whether it’s sharpening those skates or gearing up for a holiday bar crawl, there are a lot of events to enjoy for the month of December.

If you’re in search of some inspiration, look no further:

Get ready to strap on a pair of skates and head over to Front Street — Toronto’s beloved outdoor skating rink has returned to Union Station this holiday season, and it’s totally free. In collaboration with Union Holiday and TD, the skating rink opened to the public on November 29 and will remain open every day until January 2, depending on the weather.

When: Until January 2

Where: Union Station — 65 Front Street West

This new holiday market in Mississauga features vendors from more than 35 women-owned businesses. The co-founders of the Run The World Summit brought their Run The World Holiday Market to Square One and will run until December 24.

When: Until December 24

Where: Square One Shopping Centre

Winter Wonders has kicked off at the Royal Botanical Gardens and will be illuminating the night sky until the new year. Explore the winter wonderland at the RBG and travel down a 1.5 km path that is beautifully decorated with about 50,000 bright lights, seven displays, and of course, festive music.

When: Wednesdays to Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm until January 9

Where: Hendrie Park at 680 Plains Road West

Toronto is has a new immersive experience, but this time it’s festive. The city is hosting the world premiere of The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle. Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky.

When: Until December 24

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Christmas has started early at Project Gigglewater as the Toronto bar transforms into the ultimate holiday pop-up with boozy cocktails and treats. Project Gigglewater has covered its space from top to bottom in all things Christmas, encouraging guests to enjoy the holiday season with a drink in hand. Along with their holiday theme, they have designed a new menu filled with themed drinks and food.

When: Now until December 26

Where: Project Gigglewater – 1369 Dundas Street West

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some cute Santa photos with our four-legged friends, now would it? The best part? It’s absolutely FREE. Starting this weekend at PetSmarts across Canada, you can book your pet in for a special one-on-one photo with ole Saint Nick himself. If you haven’t found the perfect holiday outfit for you or your pet and can’t make it this weekend, you are in luck. You can book for December 11, 12, 18 and 19 as well.

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Toronto’s stackt market is hosting its massive, six-week holiday festival, Holiday Hills until December 31, and it’s full of shopping, live music, and more. It will feature live music showcases, art, holiday-themed workshops, and DIYS, a drag brunch, and weekends of vendor markets in time for Christmas shopping.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: stackt market – 28 Bathurst Street

It’s all about the Christmas joy at Toronto’s Papi Chulo’s! The spot known for its margarita towers has transformed its space into the ultimate festive pop-up. They’ve decorated the interior indoor space from head to toe in holiday cheer, welcoming the season with open arms.

When: Until January 2

Where: 121 Ossington Avenue – Papi Chulo’s

Toronto’s biggest outdoor holiday festival is put on by Concierge Club and features 16 festive holiday zones and a huge photo-op station for pictures with Santa. The event runs until December 26. Its open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm.

When: Runs until December 26

Where: Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place

Thought 2021 was rough? If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you’re probably not the only one. Celebrate the holiday season with a fun, and gloomy visit to The Grinch’s Grotto at Scarborough Town Centre brought to life by the creators of The Dr. Seuss Experience.

When: Until December 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre

The Sweaters n’ Snowflakes pop-up is here this winter for the ultimate holiday experience. Guests will jump into a winter wonderland and experience the fun and joy of the holidays. When it comes to food and drink options, it seems almost endless. There’s a cocktail and wine bar where guests can order holiday-inspired cocktails and mulled wine. For larger groups, they also have wine tastings available.

When: December 3 to 26 and 31

Where: 621 Richmond Street