This Toronto bar has transformed into a holiday pop up with festive drinks

Christmas has started early at Project Gigglewater as the Toronto bar transforms into the ultimate holiday pop-up with boozy cocktails and treats.

Project Gigglewater has covered its space from top to bottom in all things Christmas, encouraging guests to enjoy the holiday season with a drink in hand.

Along with their holiday theme, they have designed a new menu filled with themed drinks and food.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, Project Gigglewater has it with a cocktail list for those who have been naughty or nice this year. Drinks include a Gingerbread Negroni, North Pole Spritz, Whisky Wonderland, Uncle Terry’s Mule, and so much more.

They also have fun shots like Peppermint Patty and Elf Snacks.

As for food options, they have a few eats you can munch on like Dinner Bomb Croquettes, Smoked Cheese and Beer Dip, Chocolate Bark, and more. Check out the menu here.

For every cocktail purchased, $1 is donated to Pathways to Education.