14 things to do in Toronto this week: December 13 to 19

It’s the middle of December, and the week ahead is full of things to do in Toronto! Luckily, the city is also forecast to have some nice warm days in store.

We’ve curated a list of events for you to attend this week, and there’s something for everyone; games, festive markets, concerts — you name it!

Toronto’s biggest outdoor holiday festival is put on by Concierge Club and features 16 festive holiday zones and a huge photo-op station for pictures with Santa. The event runs until December 26, and is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm.

When: Until December 26

Where: Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place

Waveland Canada organizes a series of R&B concerts called Toronto R&B Sounds, and one of their events is happening soon. Experience dreamy live performances by local R&B talent while you sip on some beer or wine. The concerts always happen in a cozy setting, with exposed brick, plants, art, and beautiful Persian carpets.

Tickets cost $37 and can be bought here.

When: Friday, December 17, from 8 pm and 10 pm

Where: Unit 400, 102 Adelaide St E, Toronto

It’s all about the Christmas joy at Toronto’s Papi Chulo’s! The spot known for its margarita towers has transformed its space into the ultimate festive pop-up. They’ve decorated the interior indoor space from head to toe in holiday cheer, welcoming the season with open arms.

When: Until January 2

Where: 121 Ossington Avenue – Papi Chulo’s

Can’t have enough of the festive season? Here’s another holiday market to add to your list — and it’s totally free to attend! Expect everything, from fashionable items, accessories, home decor items, and art, from 30-40 creative and talented vendors. Plus, there will be complimentary hot chocolate at a dedicated bar and free candy being given out by Santa.

When: Saturday, December 18, 2021 (10 am – 5 pm)

Where: 20 Wagstaff Drive, Toronto

Have you ever been faced with the difficult decision of choosing between seeing dinosaurs and seeing Santa? Well, a Markham festival found a solution for that. Dino Holiday is a huge indoor event full of massive dinosaurs completely decked out for the holidays. There are more than 45 animatronic dinosaurs to fulfill every Jurassic Park (or Jurassic World) fan’s dreams. There are games and carnival rides, too! As if that wasn’t enough, it’s all indoors, so you don’t have to worry about getting cold as winter weather approaches.

When: December 17 to January 2, including Christmas Day

Where: Markham Fairground, 10801 McCowan Road, Markham

Revue Cinema is hosting a free-to-attend screening of the 2003 holiday hit Elf, starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel. If you missed out on the film or just want to watch it again, make your way to Revue this week.

Though you won’t need tickets, visitors are encouraged to bring along non-perishable food items to donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

When: December 17, 7 pm – 9 pm

Where: Revue Cinema — 400 Roncesvalles Avenue, Toronto

Make some new friends and wonderful memories at this holiday-themed event. It will be a night full of trivia, fun and unlimited play at The Rec Room. Each table will have board games, food and drinks too! The ticket cost covers the entrance fee, unlimited gameplay for 2 hours, and the event organization.

When: December 19 from 5:45 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Rec Room Toronto 255 Bremner Blvd

Canada’s Wonderland has brought back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Attend a Pan-Asian Comedy Extravaganza celebrating the best Asian comedians in the city. There are performers from India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and the Philippines in this laugh riot of a line-up so don’t forget to buy your tickets. Pay $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Also, a late-night karaoke party will follow after the stand-up sets are done! When: Dec 16, 8 pm to Dec 17, 1:00 am

Where: Rivoli Pool Hall — 334 Queen Street West, Toronto

Miracle Toronto is back this year, bringing the excitement of Christmas to its annual pop-up event. Since its humble beginnings in 2018, Miracle has popped up at different locations across the city. Nothing screams Christmas like kitschy holiday décor and a ton of festive cocktails.

When: November 25 to December 26 from 5 pm to 2 am every day

Where: Miracle on Bloor Street – 875 Bloor Street West

Thought 2021 was rough? If you’re not in the holiday spirit, you’re probably not the only one. Celebrate the holiday season with a fun, and gloomy, visit to The Grinch’s Grotto at Scarborough Town Centre brought to life by the creators of The Dr. Seuss Experience.

When: Until December 24

Where: Scarborough Town Centre

Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improved experience. Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds magical. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West

Night Market Toronto is hosting a three-day winter food fest at Square One, and you’ll have a variety of food trucks to pick your meals from. The Grinch will also be there, do bring along a little one, if you want to.

Expect delicious foods from Chen Chen’s Hot Chicken, Cheesecake In Tha 6, Holy Grill, and Lemon Bar, and more.

When: 3 pm – 10 pm, December 17, and 12 pm – 9 pm, December 18 and 19

Where: Square One – 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

The Sweaters ‘’ Snowflakes pop-up is here this winter for the ultimate holiday experience. Guests will jump into a winter wonderland and experience the fun and joy of the holidays. When it comes to food and drink options, it seems almost endless. There’s a cocktail and wine bar where guests can order holiday-inspired cocktails and mulled wine. For larger groups, they also have wine tastings available.

When: December 3 to 26 and 31

Where: 621 Richmond Street