Three-day winter food festival coming to Mississauga next weekend

Night Market Toronto will be hosting a three-day winter food festival at Square One with a ton of vendors, The Grinch, and more.

From December 17 to 19, guests can treat themselves to some of the best food trucks the city has to offer at Mississauga’s Square One.

There are over 10 different vendors including Chen Chen’s Hot Chicken, Cheesecake In Tha 6, Holy Grill, and Lemon Bar, among more.

The team behind the market has partnered up with Tourism Mississauga to bring the festival to life.

“Mississauga’s food story is one of great flavours and incredible diversity. Food is a love

language and one that NMTO is fluent in,” said CEO of Tourism Mississauga, Victoria Clarke.

You might also like: This Winter Wine Market is keeping Toronto warm with festive drinks

6 holiday pop-up bars to check out in Toronto this festive season

First look at Miracle Toronto and Sippin' Santa's holiday bars (PHOTOS)

“Telling our city’s story through culinary experiences, whether they are treats from a food truck, great grab and go meals, or those times spent around tables in restaurants or on patios, are the stories Tourism Mississauga enjoys sharing.”

Need to reach Santa? They also have a five-foot mailbox for those who want to drop their wish lists off.

On December 19, they’ll be hosting a “Bring a Pup” day to take some professional photos.

Talk about a fun-filled event!

Night Market Toronto

When: 3 pm – 10 pm, December 17, and 12pm – 9 pm, December 18 and 19

Where: Square One – 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga