Fresh Restaurants opens storefront in Toronto with a huge botanical oasis

Fresh Restaurants has opened a new location at CF Sherway Gardens this week, and it features their first-ever greenhouse-like atrium open all year round.

The plant-forward eatery opened its doors on December 7, and they offer an extensive plant-based menu featuring favourites like their craveable pizza and Quinoa Onion Rings. They are also introducing new menu features like weekend brunch and happy hour too!

What sets them apart from their other locations is their modern botanical oasis that features a year-round greenhouse-like atrium for both indoor and outdoor.

The stunning layout provides a variety of environments that transition effortlessly from day to night.

Fresh Sherway will also feature their latest kiosk-based ordering platform for takeout orders.

In addition to all these new changes, Fresh also has a retail section that offers women-led BIPOC brands from across Canada.

“Using our platform to lift emerging brands and accelerate their growth is something we are passionate about,” said Ruth Tal, founder of Fresh Restaurants.

“It’s a way for us to pay it forward and show appreciation for those who helped us along the way.”

Fresh Sherway is open Monday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 10 pm at 25 The West Mall.