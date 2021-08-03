10 things to do in Toronto this week: August 3 to 8

It’s already August, but there are lots of things to do and foods to try in the city this week before summer comes to an end.

The sun is shining, so it’s the perfect time to venture around Toronto if you haven’t checked out what’s new and happening in the city.

Here’s a list of things to do in Toronto this week:

Niagara Parks has reopened most of its attractions and welcomed guests once again to a number of its parks, such as the Butterfly Conservatory. Several attractions and restaurants reopened, including the Butterfly Café, Table Rock Market, for indoor seating, Queen Victoria Place Restaurant for indoor dining upon request, TaylorMade Performance Fitting Centre, Old Fort Erie’s visitor centre and access to the museum and indoor spaces, Laura Secord Homestead’s visitor centre and indoor tours.

When: You’re looking for a getaway

Where: Niagara Falls

This summer calls for soft-serve ice cream and lots of it! A new ice cream shop near Toronto is serving up massive towers of fruity ice cream. Celebrating its grand opening, Milkman Creamery will open its doors at 8339 Kennedy Road in Unionville on July 30. They serve an array of teas and other drinks, sweet treats, and a footlong soft serve ice cream cone.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 8339 Kennedy Road in Unionville

Patio season is here! First, we got you caught up with some must-try eats this summer, but now we want to help you stay hydrated as well. If you’re looking for some new cocktails to try to beat the heat with some friends, we found 10 delicious options for you to try!

When: You’re hitting the patios

Where: Several locations across Toronto

The time has come after MONTHS of waiting. There are many new flicks to catch at Cineplex, and with new health protocols in place, guests can feel comfortable while they kick back, munch on buttery popcorn, and watch a must-see movie.

When: As of July 31

Where: Several locations across Toronto

Get ready for game nights because Toronto’s beloved Dave and Buster’s has officially reopened. Dust off your game cards because the ultimate entertainment and arcade spot is welcoming guests back for nights of fun.

When: As of July 21

Where: 120 Interchange Way, Vaughan and 2021 Winston Park Drive Unit E, Oakville

Nothing tastes sweeter than a free drink, especially an A&W Root Beer. All summer long, A&W Canada will be handing out free Root Beet with any purchase made through the mobile app. Big fan of the classic beverage? Customers can use the offer once a day from July 30 to August 31.

When: From July 30 to August 31

Where: A&W restaurants across Canada

An immersive theatrical experience is now available at Toronto’s Casa Loma, and tickets are on sale. Imagine Dragons – Light Forest will feature theatrical Medieval displays within the castle’s gardens, tunnels, and stables. There will be many interactive live performances that feature costumed characters along the route. Chat with a knight in shining armour, fairies, maidens and royalty. This experience is designed as a self-guided walk along a 2 km trail.

When: July 21 to August

Where: 1 Austin Terrace

Not sure what a “French Taco” is all about? Brick ‘N’ Cheese is the newest restaurant bringing the creative combination to Toronto. After finding success in Vancouver, the street food spot has come to Toronto for its first-ever location. They are located at 678 College Street and officially opened on July 27. The handheld comfort food first gained popularity among students at French universities and has since made its way to North America to test out the waters.

When: You want to try something new

Where: 678 College Street

A lot is happening in the world that makes us want to eat some delicious comfort food — so it’s a good thing one pizza chain has a cheap deal to help us out. When you purchase a regular-priced large or medium ‘za from Pizza Hut online for delivery or carry-out, you’ll be able to get a second one at no cost, as long as it’s of equal or lesser value.

When: Until August 15

Where: Pizza Hut Canada locations

Now that we are in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, it’s time to get reacquainted with our favourite restaurants and meet the new businesses opening up their doors. It’s a little overwhelming to think about how many options we have to choose from in Toronto, so we found some mouthwatering meals to get you started.

When: You want to treat yourself

Where: Across Toronto