Dave and Buster's to reopen Toronto area locations this week

Get ready for game nights because Toronto’s beloved Dave and Buster’s will be opening its doors this week.

Dust off your game cards and get ready for Wednesday nights because the ultimate entertainment and arcade spot will be opening its doors on July 21.

Dave and Busters shared the news of its grand reopening via email to subscribers.

With Ontario in Step 3, many other attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium, the Art Gallery of Ontario, and the CN Tower, are slated to reopen.

Once Dave and Buster’s locations reopen in the province, face masks and coverings will be required for all guests and employees in the building.