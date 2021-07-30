You can get a footlong ice cream cone at this new shop near Toronto

This summer calls for soft-serve ice cream and lots of it! A new ice cream shop near Toronto is serving up massive towers of fruity ice cream.

Celebrating its grand opening, Milkman Creamery will open its doors at 8339 Kennedy Road in Unionville on July 30.

They serve an array of teas and other drinks, sweet treats, and a footlong soft serve ice cream cone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Milkman Creamery (@milkman.creamery)

The cone is 14 levels high and comes in two different flavours, mango and raspberry. They’re made from 100% fruit puree imported straight from France.

Each week, the flavours will rotate, and this week, the footlong ice cream dessert will come in mango. You can still get raspberry, but it’ll be in a twist for regular servings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Milkman Creamery (@milkman.creamery)

As a bonus, every purchase will receive a 15% discount in honour of its grand opening.

Milkman Creamery is open from 12 pm to 10 pm Wednesdays to Sundays.

Milkman Creamery

Address: 8339 Kennedy Road in Unionville

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm