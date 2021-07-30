A&W Canada is offering free root beers all summer long
Jul 30 2021, 8:55 am
Nothing tastes sweeter than a free drink, especially an A&W Root Beer.
All summer long, A&W Canada will be handing out free Root Beet with any purchase made through the mobile app.
Big fan of the classic beverage? Customers can use the offer once a day from July 30 to August 31.
Whether it’s for dine-in, drive-thru or curbside pick up, as long as the order is placed through the app, customers can get their hands on the deal.
A&W Free Root Beer
When: From July 30 to August 31
Where: A&W restaurants across Canada