TO Bucket List: Must-try dishes in Toronto this summer

Now that we are in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, it’s time to get reacquainted with our favourite restaurants in the city, and meet the new businesses opening up their doors.

It’s a little overwhelming to think about how many options we have to choose from in Toronto, so we found some mouthwatering meals to get you started.

Here are a dozen dishes to try in Toronto this summer!

Can you say “it’s the weekend” without pancakes? No. The souffle pancakes at MARKED’s all-inclusive brunch come with maple syrup plus toasted coconut and kiwi ice cream. To make it sweeter, the brunch includes a bottle of bubbles.

Where: 132 John Street

Hours: 5 pm – late, brunch is on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am – 3:30 pm

On basmati rice, the coconut curry dish has LOV’s coconut curry sauce, butternut squash, carrots, cilantro, lime, kale, and a crunch with cashews. This vegan menu has a variety of comfort food dishes and delicious wine!

Where: 620 King West Street

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 5 pm – 10 pm, Friday 5 pm – 11 pm, Saturday 12 pm – 11 pm, Sunday 12 pm – 9 pm, Monday temporarily closed

Pasta lovers rejoice! Gusto 101 is offering a mouthwatering summer menu and serves its spaghettoni agli asparagi dish with two-year-aged parmigiano and asparagus puree.

Where: 101 Portland Street

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 4 pm – 10 pm, Monday closed

Okay, sure, this one is not a “dish,” but when you see the size of these macaron ice cream sandwiches made at S’cream in Yorkville, you may say otherwise. They are as big as your hand. You get to create your own, choose a non-alcoholic ice cream (yes, you read that right, they also have boozy ice cream), a macaron, dip, and toppings!

Where: 126 Cumberland Street

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 am – 9 pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am – 11 pm, Sunday 10 am – 9 pm

If you like artesian pizza, you’ll love the ‘za at King Taps. The Forager has roasted mushrooms, truffle-ricotta cream, grana padano and kale. Plus, you’re getting your greens — win-win.

Where: 100 King Street

Hours: Monday to Sunday 11:30 am – 11 pm

Ceviche is a classic dish for summer, and this one is new on the menu — plus, Baro has a beautiful rooftop patio that will feel like an escape from the city. It also offers plenty of dishes for you to share with your friends and a brunch menu.

Where: 485 King Street West

Hours (rooftop patio hours): Monday 3 pm – 11 pm, Tuesday to Friday 3 pm – 2 am, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 2 am

Ozzy’s Burgers in Kensington Market is known for its High Level Burgers, and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, is known for stopping by for a bite.

Where: 66 Nassau Street

Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11 am – 9:30 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am – 10:30 pm

Two words: French taco. The new kid in town, Brick ‘N’ Cheese just opened its doors in Toronto this week, offering massive tacos stuffed with meat, fries, and cheese. You can also build your own.

Where: 678 College Street

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 5 pm – 11 pm

These cheesy nachos at Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! have all the essentials — jalapenos, beans, guacamole, and sour cream, and you have the option to add chili con carne.

Where: 461 King Street West

Hours: Wednesday to Friday 3 pm – 1 am, Saturday and Sunday 10 am – 1 am

Another recently opened restaurant in the city is the Toronto Beach Club, and it will feel like an escape to the Mediterranean near the water. The red pepper haydari is a dish served with grilled peta and whipped feta, urfa, and pepperonata.

Where: 1681 Lake Shore Boulevard E

Hours: Monday to Thursday 4 pm – late, Friday to Sunday 11:30 am – late

There is calamari — and there is Lobby’s calamari. This dish has a coconut-chili glaze, scallions and a delicious arbol mayo dip. Lobby’s has more great appies to share among friends, such as two types of ceviche and pescadillas.

Where: 1032 Queen Street West

Hours: Monday to Friday 4 pm – 12 am, Saturday and Sunday 3 pm – 12 am

The sharing platter at Hey Lucy has a little bit of everything for everyone, including mac and cheese balls, flat bread and hummus, calamari, eggplant caponata, marinara, and tzatziki.

Where: 295 King Street West

Hours: Monday and Tuesday 4:30 pm – 10 pm, Wednesday 4:30 pm – 1 am, Thursday to Saturday 12 pm – 1 am, and Sunday 12 pm – 10 pm