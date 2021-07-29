TO Bucket List: Must-try drinks in Toronto this summer
Patio season is here!
First, we got you caught up with some must-try eats this summer, but now we want to help you stay hydrated as well.
If you’re looking for some new cocktails to try to beat the heat with some friends, we found 10 delicious options for you to try!
Cheers!
Horizon by the Shangri-La & Veuve Clicquot
The signature cocktail, The Pink Platinum, is made with lemon-infused Belvedere Vodka, Veuve Clicquot Rosé, Lychee and Raspberry. The patio at the Shangri-La is enchanting — on the rooftop and dressed in greenery.
Where: 188 University Avenue
Hours: Tuesday to Friday 12 pm – 2 am, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 2 am
Anejo
Get ready for a kick — meet the Chili Coconut Margarita is made with Cazadores Blanco, Triple Sec, lime, agave, and blood orange purée. You can also enjoy this drink during Anejo’s “halfy hour.”
Where: 600 King Street West
Hours: Monday to Friday 3 pm – 1 am, Saturday and Sunday 12 pm – 1 am
Bar Raval
The Dr.’s Orders cocktail is made with bourbon, red port, spiced vanilla syrup and lemon, and if you’re looking for a bite to try with it — the Hot Octopus is recommended.
Where: 505 College Street
Hours: Monday to Sunday 11 am – 11 pm
Belgian Moon Brewery at Stackt Market
Belgian Moon is a small-batch brewery that offers seasonal beer on its spaced-out patio (which has an awesome view of the CN Tower that we’re sure your IG feed will enjoy too). Joybird is also there serving OG Taiwanese Fried Chicken, smash burgers, and more.
Where: 28 Bathurst Street
Hours: Monday to Sunday 12 pm – 11 pm
The Broadview Hotel
You can drink in the city’s beautiful view from the Broadview Hotel’s rooftop patio, and delicious cocktails at the same time! The Lady Whistledown cocktail is made with tequila Tromba Blanco, maraschino, Violette, lemon, and egg white.
Where: 106 Broadview Avenue
Hours: Monday to Wednesday 4 pm – late, Thursday – Sunday 12 pm – late
Cactus Club
Have summer in the palm of your hand with the new and seasonal Frosé on the Cactus Club’s rooftop. This cocktail is made with rosé wine, Smirnoff vodka, strawberries, elderflower, and lemon. It’s basically a slushy for adults.
Where: 77 Adelaide Street West
Hours: Monday to Sunday 11:30 am – 11 pm
The Score on King
Get the best of both worlds with the Score’s Grilled Chaeser — a delicious caesar, literally topped with a grilled cheese sandwich, onion rings, and a deep-fried pickle.
Where: 107 King Street East
Hours: Monday to Sunday 11 am – 1 am
Port Light
The nautical-themed Port Light on Bloor, by The Shameful Tiki Room Toronto, creates this pretty purple cocktail with its house-made Ube cream, house falernum, white rum, amontillado sherry, pineapple, and lime juice.
Where: 946 Bloor Street West
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 5 pm – 12 am, Friday and Saturday 2 pm – 2 am, Sunday 2 pm – 12 am
Apt. 200
This one will be a group effort — grab some friends and head to Apt. 200’s patio to order a hu-mon-gous punch bowl. There are four flavours: Catamaran Punch, Remy Punch, For Health, and White Sangria Kinda Ting.
Where: 1034 Queen Street West
Hours: Weekdays 5 pm – 2 am, weekends 3 pm – late
Eataly
There’s no need to book a flight to have a taste of Italy! You can order an Aperol Spritz at Il Patio di Eataly, its “piazza-inspired outdoor restaurant.” The chefs have curated cheese and meat boards, pasta and pizzas as well.
Where: 55 Bloor Street West
Hours: Monday to Thursday 12pm – 9pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm – 10pm, Sunday 12pm – 9pm