A French Taco eatery has opened its first location in Toronto

Not sure what a “French Taco” is all about? Brick ‘N’ Cheese is the newest restaurant bringing the creative combination to Toronto.

After finding success in Vancouver, the street food spot has come to Toronto for its first-ever location. They are located at 678 College Street and officially opened on July 27.

The handheld comfort food first gained popularity among students at French universities and has since made its way over to North America to test out the waters.

“Our first location in Vancouver was a ghost kitchen. We’re beyond excited to open a brick-and-mortar location in Toronto,” said co-founder and owner Baptiste Petit.

Each brick is made with a tortilla shell and comes fully loaded with fillings like French fries, cheese, and meats. They also offer a build your own option where you can pick and choose what satisfies your cravings.

The fan-favourite Signature Brick comes with extra lean ground beef, crispy chipotle chicken, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, fries and a house-made cheese sauce.

Another great option is the Farmer Brick, perfect for chicken lovers! It’s filled with chicken breast, chicken nuggets, honey mustard sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and fries.

The restaurant promises fast service and a “fun-filled atmosphere” that pairs perfectly with its outstanding menu.

In honour of its grand opening, Brick ‘N’ Cheese will offer 30% off all of its “bricks” purchased in-store at the Toronto location from July 27 to August 1.

Can’t make it to the store? Brick ‘N’ Cheese is available via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Brick ‘N’ Cheese

Address: 678 College Street

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 11 pm