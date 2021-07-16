Here are the new rules for indoor and patio dining in Ontario

The time has come. Ontario has entered Step 3 of its reopening plan, which means indoor dining is now permitted, and more restrictions have been eased.

As of July 16, Ontarians can dine indoors at restaurants with a limited capacity.

Outdoor restaurant patios have relaxed restrictions for how many people can be seated together at a table but must ensure a 2-metre distance between tables.

Buffets will also make a comeback. As for Karaoke, it will be permitted with certain restrictions.

Nightclubs and resto-bars will be allowed to open for up to 25% of their capacity or a maximum of 250 people.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our frontline heroes, and the ongoing commitment of Ontarians to get vaccinated, we have surpassed the targets we set to enter Step Three of our Roadmap,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“While this is welcome news for everyone who wants a return to normal, we will not slow down our efforts to fully vaccinate everyone who wants to be and put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

Outdoor patios have been open since Ontario entered Step 1, but indoor dining has been out of the picture for months.

According to the province, to enter Step 3, 70 to 80% of Ontarians 18 years of age or older must have one COVID-19 vaccine, and 25% must be fully vaccinated.

As of July 15, 79% of people 18 and up have had a first dose, and 59% are fully vaccinated.