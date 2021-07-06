Immersive Medieval fantasy tour with dragons is coming to Casa Loma

An immersive theatrical experience is coming to Toronto’s Casa Loma this summer, and tickets are now on sale.

Imagine Dragons – Light Forest is scheduled to premiere on July 21 in accordance with Ontario’s Stage 3 re-opening plan.

The show will feature theatrical Medieval displays within the castle’s gardens, tunnels, and stables.

There will be many interactive live performances that feature costumed characters along the route. Chat with a knight in shining armour, fairies, maidens and royalty. This experience is designed as a self-guided walk along a 2 km trail.

“Imagine Dragons at Casa Loma will leave guests of all ages breathless with excitement, feeling like they’ve travelled to another place and time,” said Nick DiDonato, CEO of Liberty Group.

“It’s the perfect summer fantasy adventure and antidote to staying at home for the entire family, designed safely with all protocols in place. We’re expecting a fantastic response to what will surely be one of the greatest experiential events of the season in our city.”

All current health protocols are in place, including guest screening and contact tracing, physical distancing, and the use of masks and/or face coverings is mandatory.

The event will run from Wednesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm until the end of August.

Light Forest Tour tickets are priced at $35 per person and premium tickets at $43 per person and include a refreshment and cookie.

When: July 21 to August

Where: 1 Austin Terrace