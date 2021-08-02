This epic sunflower maze near Toronto is now open

What’s better than summer and sunflowers?

Well, now you are able to explore some soaring golden sunflowers and so much more at a farm near Toronto.

The Hanes Corn Maze and Tiny Shop Bakery just reopened on July 30, so you can now explore the 8-acre sunflower maze, as well as other treats the farm has to offer.

Procedures have been put into place to ensure the safety of staff and customers. This means one group of people will be admitted to the maze at a time; others will be asked to wait in line. Physical distancing guidelines will also be in effect.

This is the second year of running for the sunflower maze, so be sure to bring your cameras to take some Insta-worthy pictures. Admission is $15 for adults.

Inside the Tiny Shop Bakery, guests will be required to wear a face mask.

The bakery now provides a delivery service and has installed a drive-thru window for additional options.

Hours of operation are from 8 am to 6 pm on weekdays and until 8 pm on weekends.

And trust us, there is something for everyone’s sweet tooth. They offer fruit pies, tarts, cookies, squares, muffins, and more. Everything is also handmade from scratch.

If you’re feeling like something more savoury, they also have fresh soup and chilli made every day. On top of that, they have meat pies that come with a variety of different meats.

This is the perfect spot for a mini getaway with your friends or family to smell the…sunflowers and treat yourself.

Address: #1001 HWY #5 West, Dundas, ON

Hours: July 30 to August 5 from 10 am to 5 pm (Last Admittance)

August 6 to September: Sunday to Thursday 10 am to 5 pm (Last Admittance), Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm (Last Admittance)