The Toronto Christmas Market is officially returning this winter

The Toronto Christmas Market is officially returning to the city this year.

A spokesperson confirmed to Daily Hive that the Distillery District’s annual holiday market will run from November 18 until December 31, pending public health guidelines.

“The Christmas tree, lights, and decor are planned as usual and other holiday elements will be announced later this fall,” the spokesperson said.

“The Distillery District looks forward to welcoming back Torontonians and visitors this holiday season.”

The 2020 iteration of the Toronto Christmas Market was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the first time in its 12-year history the market hasn’t run.

For six weeks a year, the Distillery District is transformed into a festive holiday wonderland as the Toronto Christmas Market takes over.

Attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors, past markets have featured local vendors, entertainment, and a 50-foot Christmas tree.

Programming for the 2021 Toronto Christmas Market will be announced in the coming months.