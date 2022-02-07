8 things to do in Toronto this week: February 7 to 13

Green Owl Vodka X Come As You Are Palentine's Day Celebration

After a tense, noisy, road closure-filled weekend, Torontonians deserve to unwind a little. It looks like the city has a few good weather days in store, too, so we’re all in luck.

From trying fun new foods to planning your Super Bowl night, there are a number of things to do this week in Toronto that’ll leave you feeling refreshed. Check them out!

La Poutine Week 2022 is still going on, and there are tons of delectable deals in the city to get your saucy potato fill. With 65 restaurants participating and hundreds of flavours on the menu, the options are expansive.

Pick up your order or have it delivered via DoorDash. The delivery platform is offering $8 off orders of $15 or more on eligible poutine orders throughout the festival to support local restaurants across the country.

Where: At any of these 65 locations

When: Until February 14

One of the best ways to stay warm this winter is by sipping on some hearty soup, and thankfully, finding that perfect bowl isn’t too hard in Toronto.

Ramen, chowders, stews, pho, or just some good old chicken noodle soup! There are a ton of spots to choose from.

Check out our list of the best soup places in the city to get a delicious bowl.

In a heartfelt letter shared on Instagram, owner and chef Christopher Palik announced that Hotmess Tex Mex, a College Street staple known for its margaritas and tacos, will be closing on March 1.

The restaurant has a variety of delicious dishes and a really fun vibe. Avail the chance to munch on some Tex-Mex before it’s gone.

When: Until March 1

Where: 615 College Street

Since we won’t have new Marvel content for a couple of months, why not experience the universe in real life? Head on over to Yorkdale Shopping Centre for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Experience.

The immersive experience will have you feeling like you truly are part of the Avengers.

When: Until February 27

Where: Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Several bakeries across Toronto are offering V-day specials, including heart emoji cupcakes, game controller-shaped chocolate sets, and luxury dessert boxes. Order one for your boo this week, so you won’t have to rush for a last-minute sweet treat.

We’ve put together a list of bakeries and a variety of their scrumptious wares to help you out.

Where: At these Toronto bakeries

When: Until February 14

The Super Bowl is on February 13, and Rebel Toronto is hosting a massive viewing party, with popular restaurants in the city catering the evening.

Catch the game on the big screen, munching away on game-day specials from The Bisha Hotel, Akira Back, Kost, and Four Brothers Pizza.

Game-day food specials include Akira Back Wagyu Tacos and a fried chicken sandwich from Kost. Don’t fret; there will also be drink specials available on the day!

When: February 13

Where: 11 Polson Street

Toronto’s stackt market is hosting a 10-day hot chocolate festival next month, and it’s a chocolate lovers’ paradise. From February 11 to 21, the city can indulge in sweet and spiked hot chocolate drinks to warm up in the cold weather.

The fest features a delicious hot chocolate shack, mug painting, DIY floral arrangements, and pop art card-making workshops. Tickets are available now!

When: February 11 – 21

Where: stackt market

A massive LCBO flagship store has just opened in Toronto, and it’s stocking over 4,000 kinds of booze.

The massive store spans about 24,000 square feet offering enough space for the LCBO’s tasting hubs, pop-up shop experiences for holiday product pairings and new interactive digital kiosks that offer product information, in-store and online availability, and more!

Pick up your favourites or try something new.

When: 10 am to 9 pm (Monday – Thursday), 10 am to 10 pm (Friday – Saturday), 10 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Lower level of Menke’s 100 Queens Quay Building

With files from Brooke Taylor, Karen Doradea, and Isabelle Docto