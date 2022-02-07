4 best restaurants to get warm and hearty soup in Toronto

One of the best ways to stay warm this winter is by sipping on some hearty soup, and thankfully, finding that perfect bowl isn’t too hard in Toronto.

Ramen, chowders, stews, pho, or just some good old chicken noodle soup! There are a ton of spots to choose from.

Here’s a list of restaurants in Toronto where you can find amazing soup:

Khao Soy Gai, made with egg noodles in yellow curry coconut broth with chicken, pickled bok choy, fresh mint and coriander.

Address: 208 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-598-4719

Khao Soi is a golden curry gravy with cilantro, green onion, and lime. Served with egg noodles and a crispy noodle garnish.

Address: 1442 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-792-2432

Address: 52 Wellington Street East

Phone: 647-351-4612

Address: 490 Front Street East

Phone: 416-777-2092

Curried Apricot & Red Lentils, topped with cilantro, crème fraiche and crispy shallots.

Address: 322 Adelaide Street West

Phone: 647-435-8365

Address: 1128 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-538-7284

Penang Laksa Noodle comes with egg and rice noodles in a bowl of curry soup.

Address: 378 Bloor Street West

Phone: 647-435-8365

