FoodFood NewsVegetarian & Vegan

4 best restaurants to get warm and hearty soup in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Feb 7 2022, 4:10 pm
4 best restaurants to get warm and hearty soup in Toronto
@sukhothaifood/Instagram

One of the best ways to stay warm this winter is by sipping on some hearty soup, and thankfully, finding that perfect bowl isn’t too hard in Toronto.

Ramen, chowders, stews, pho, or just some good old chicken noodle soup! There are a ton of spots to choose from.

Here’s a list of restaurants in Toronto where you can find amazing soup:

Queen Mother Cafe

Khao Soy Gai, made with egg noodles in yellow curry coconut broth with chicken, pickled bok choy, fresh mint and coriander.

Address: 208 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-598-4719

Menu

Instagram

Sukhothai Food

Khao Soi is a golden curry gravy with cilantro, green onion, and lime. Served with egg noodles and a crispy noodle garnish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sukhoTHAI (@sukhothaifood)

Address: 1442 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-792-2432

Address: 52 Wellington Street East
Phone: 647-351-4612

Address: 490 Front Street East
Phone: 416-777-2092

Menu

Facebook | Instagram

Ravi Soups

Curried Apricot & Red Lentils, topped with cilantro, crème fraiche and crispy shallots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RaviSoups #RaviSoups (@ravisoups)

Address: 322 Adelaide Street West
Phone: 647-435-8365

Address: 1128 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-538-7284

Menu

Instagram

Vietnam Lovely Noodle

Penang Laksa Noodle comes with egg and rice noodles in a bowl of curry soup.


Address: 378 Bloor Street West
Phone: 647-435-8365

Menu

Instagram

Daily Hive

Supported Content

This content was created by Daily Hive’s editorial team independently, with financial support from a sponsor.
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Vegetarian & Vegan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT