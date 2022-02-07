4 best restaurants to get warm and hearty soup in Toronto
One of the best ways to stay warm this winter is by sipping on some hearty soup, and thankfully, finding that perfect bowl isn’t too hard in Toronto.
Ramen, chowders, stews, pho, or just some good old chicken noodle soup! There are a ton of spots to choose from.
Here’s a list of restaurants in Toronto where you can find amazing soup:
Queen Mother Cafe
Khao Soy Gai, made with egg noodles in yellow curry coconut broth with chicken, pickled bok choy, fresh mint and coriander.
Address: 208 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-598-4719
Sukhothai Food
Khao Soi is a golden curry gravy with cilantro, green onion, and lime. Served with egg noodles and a crispy noodle garnish.
Address: 1442 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-792-2432
Address: 52 Wellington Street East
Phone: 647-351-4612
Address: 490 Front Street East
Phone: 416-777-2092
Ravi Soups
Curried Apricot & Red Lentils, topped with cilantro, crème fraiche and crispy shallots.
Address: 322 Adelaide Street West
Phone: 647-435-8365
Address: 1128 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-538-7284
Vietnam Lovely Noodle
Address: 378 Bloor Street West
Phone: 647-435-8365
