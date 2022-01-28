A 10-day hot chocolate festival is coming to Toronto next month

Toronto’s stackt market is hosting a 10-day hot chocolate festival next month and it’s a chocolate lovers’ paradise.

From February 11 to 21, the city can indulge in sweet and spiked hot chocolate drinks to warm up in the cold weather.

The stackt market has partnered with Hudson’s Bay and Bailey’s to bring the 10-day celebration to Toronto.

The fest features a delicious hot chocolate shack, mug painting, DIY floral arrangements, and pop art card making workshops.

Sit by a fire pit and enjoy some hot s’mores, eat away at their Drag Brunch, or stop by on Valentine’s Day for a themed cocktail and chocolate dessert at the GoldInn.

Guests can expect to sip delicious creations like the Bailey’s cookies and cream hot chocolate, orange hot chocolate, and smoky poblano hot chocolate.

Tickets are now available for the opening party. Registration is required, but the festival is free to attend.