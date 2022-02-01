Beloved Toronto Tex-Mex restaurant to close its doors next month

A local Toronto eatery known for its Tex-Mex eats and margaritas is saying “good-bye” for now as it plans to go on hiatus starting next month.

In a heartfelt letter shared on Instagram, owner and chef Christopher Palik announced that Hotmess Tex Mex, a College Street staple, will be closing effective March 1.

“I’ve known for a while that Hotmess couldn’t last forever,” said Palik in the lengthy letter.

“Everything in this place was bought used from Kijiji and Craigslist and probably lived in multiple restaurants before it found its way here. Like everything else in the space, the cracks are starting to show.”

Palik shares that the building that they operate in is old and in need of some repairs. Working on fixing up the place would require Hotmess to find a new home; however, there are other factors as to why they’re taking some time off.

“And if I am really being honest with everyone, the cracks are probably starting to show with me too,” said Palik. “I am not going to pretend that the last two years haven’t played a part in my decision-making process,”

Rough is an understatement for what Toronto’s restaurant and bar industry has faced. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of restaurants have shuttered in the city, many unlucky to reopen as restrictions are gradually lifted.

As for Hotmess, Palik says the eatery isn’t “gone” for good. “I am simply taking a moment to collect my thoughts and to give our city a chance to start feeling good about itself again before deciding what Hotmess does next.”

Hotmess Tex Mex

Address: 615 College Street