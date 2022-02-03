FoodDessertsFood News

5 Toronto bakeries to get sweet treats for your Valentine

Feb 3 2022
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and nothing says “I love you” more than sweet treats and baked goods you can get in Toronto.

Cupcakes, cookies, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more! There are a ton of bakeries and shops across the city that offer eye-grabbing Valentine’s Day-themed desserts for your loved ones.

Here are a few spots in Toronto where you can get your treat orders for Valentine’s Day.

Delysées Luxury Dessert

Hazelnut cake mixed with vanilla and chocolate.

Address: 131 Ossington Avenue
Phone: 416-360-0095

Short & Sweet Bakeshop

Mini Basque Cheesecake with Salted Caramel Ganache, Blackout Chocolate Tart, Cupcakes, Double Decker Brownies, Cookiegram and Strawberry “Shortcake” Pudding.

Address: 1945 Avenue Road
Phone: 416-519-4441

Euro Desserts

Donut bouquet, cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, cakes, cookie box and more.

 

Address: 90 Turbine Drive
Phone: 416-749-2123

Grand Order of Divine Sweets

Exploding caramels, brunch boxes, cupcakes, and more.

Address: 1162 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-588-5959

Lamanna’s Bakery

 

Address: 6758 Kingston Road
Phone: 416-287-2020

