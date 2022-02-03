5 Toronto bakeries to get sweet treats for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and nothing says “I love you” more than sweet treats and baked goods you can get in Toronto.

Cupcakes, cookies, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more! There are a ton of bakeries and shops across the city that offer eye-grabbing Valentine’s Day-themed desserts for your loved ones.

Here are a few spots in Toronto where you can get your treat orders for Valentine’s Day.

Hazelnut cake mixed with vanilla and chocolate.

Address: 131 Ossington Avenue

Phone: 416-360-0095

Mini Basque Cheesecake with Salted Caramel Ganache, Blackout Chocolate Tart, Cupcakes, Double Decker Brownies, Cookiegram and Strawberry “Shortcake” Pudding.

Address: 1945 Avenue Road

Phone: 416-519-4441

Donut bouquet, cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, cakes, cookie box and more.

Address: 90 Turbine Drive

Phone: 416-749-2123

Exploding caramels, brunch boxes, cupcakes, and more.

Address: 1162 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-588-5959

Address: 6758 Kingston Road

Phone: 416-287-2020

