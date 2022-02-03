5 Toronto bakeries to get sweet treats for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and nothing says “I love you” more than sweet treats and baked goods you can get in Toronto.
Cupcakes, cookies, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more! There are a ton of bakeries and shops across the city that offer eye-grabbing Valentine’s Day-themed desserts for your loved ones.
Here are a few spots in Toronto where you can get your treat orders for Valentine’s Day.
Delysées Luxury Dessert
Hazelnut cake mixed with vanilla and chocolate.
View this post on Instagram
Address: 131 Ossington Avenue
Phone: 416-360-0095
Short & Sweet Bakeshop
Mini Basque Cheesecake with Salted Caramel Ganache, Blackout Chocolate Tart, Cupcakes, Double Decker Brownies, Cookiegram and Strawberry “Shortcake” Pudding.
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1945 Avenue Road
Phone: 416-519-4441
Euro Desserts
Donut bouquet, cake pops, chocolate-covered strawberries, cakes, cookie box and more.
View this post on Instagram
Address: 90 Turbine Drive
Phone: 416-749-2123
Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Exploding caramels, brunch boxes, cupcakes, and more.
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1162 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-588-5959
Lamanna’s Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Address: 6758 Kingston Road
Phone: 416-287-2020