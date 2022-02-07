Anyone who got to enjoy the grace period to renew licenses and ID cards has just three weeks left to get their renewals in order.

The deadline, after a near two-year extension, to renew expired licenses, health cards, photo IDs and more is February 28.

The extensions were granted early in the pandemic when many Service Ontario locations closed. Anyone whose license or ID had expired in March 2020 and onward was able to wait to get their renewals. As the province aims to return to a pre-pandemic normal, that extension is coming to an end.

Those with a G class license, a photo health card, a photo ID card or license plate renewals are encouraged to renew online. If you’re unable to renew online, click here to book an appointment with Service Ontario.

Novice drivers get a bit longer to get their renewals in order. Drivers with a G1, G2, M1 or M2 license have until December 31, 2022, to book and complete tests required to upgrade their licenses.

Accessible parking permits must also be renewed by February 28. For a full list of deadlines and what needs to be renewed, click here.