All 65 La Poutine Week 2022 Toronto participants have been revealed

La Poutine Week 2022 starts next week, and that means cities across Canada are getting ready to indulge in some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14 this year in honour of the food fest’s 10th run.

From the west coast to the east, poutine fanatics are invited to share their experience on social media and vote for their favourite dish on the La Poutine Week website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Poutine Week (@lapoutineweek)

You might also like: La Poutine Week comes back to cities across Canada next month

Ontario restaurants and bars reopen as COVID-19 measures ease

New Toronto crepe shop serves sweet eats and lattes

This year, the festival has teamed up with DoorDash for delivery and pick up orders. The delivery platform will offer $8 off orders of $15 or more on eligible poutine orders throughout the fest to support local restaurants across the country.

The list seems almost endless but here are a few things to eat during Toronto’s poutine festival.

Unionville Arms Pub & Grill: Pulled Pork Poutine – $16.99

$16.99 Bull and Barrel Pub: La Poutine Week poutine – $15

$15 Captain George’s Fish & Chips: Poutine – $9.95

$9.95 Frank and Furter’s: Poutine my Mouth

519 Table & Pour: Zesty Dill Poutine – $14

$14 Fancy Franks: Ultimate Poutine – $12.99

$12.99 Meltwich Food Co: The Mac Daddy – $14.30

$14.30 Arthurs Pub: Shepherd’s Pie Poutine – $15.95

$15.95 Casa Manila: Crunchy Chicken Sisig Fries – $15.95

Crunchy Chicken Sisig Fries – $15.95 Teddys Greek Grill: Greek Poutine – $8.25

$8.25 Smoke’s Poutinerie (Adelaide): The Slaughterhouse Poutine – $27.99

The Slaughterhouse Poutine – $27.99 The Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles: Dirty Poutine – $18.50

$18.50 Charred Rotisserie House: Spicy Chicken Poutine – $22

Check out the full list here.