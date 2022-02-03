This Toronto restaurant has an Indian-style snack box for the Super Bowl
Feb 3 2022, 7:21 pm
Having a few friends over to watch the Super Bowl? Mantra by Host has a Super Bowl snack box full of delicious Indian cuisine for the occasion.
The Super Bowl is on February 13 and of course, the viewing party wouldn’t be complete without some mouthwatering eats.
View this post on Instagram
The restaurant shared details of the exciting package with Daily Hive and mentioned it comes with its most popular Indian-style snacks like Tandoori Chicken Wings, Lamb Sliders, Butter Chicken Poutine and more.
If required, the box can be made with vegetarian options too. The box comes with enough food to feed four to six people and is priced at $115.
Orders can be placed here and can be picked up at the restaurant located at 2 O’Neill Road.