Toronto's massive LCBO flagship store has over 4,000 different products

The LCBO has opened its newest flagship store in Toronto’s waterfront district, featuring over 4,000 products and the largest Vintages wines selection in the network.

The massive store spans about 24,000 square feet offering enough space for the LCBO’s tasting hubs, pop-up shop experiences for holiday product pairings and new interactive digital kiosks that offer product information, in-store and online availability, and more.

The new location has the largest Vintages section in LCBO’s store network with about 1,500 wines and local beverages including 230 VQA Ontario wines and 139 Ontario craft brewers.

This location also has a hyper-local pop-up display running until April that will feature a handful of Toronto’s beverage alcohol producers, too.

“On the 95th anniversary of opening our first LCBO store in Toronto, it is fitting to be celebrating another milestone by opening our relocated flagship store in this vibrant waterfront community,” said George Soleas, President and CEO of LCBO.

“We are thrilled to offer new, innovative ways to shop while providing the enhanced convenience and choice Ontarians have come to expect from the LCBO.”

The store also touts a same-day pickup counter where customers can find their orders packed and ready in three hours or less.

Within the extensive space, this flagship also has a 1,400-square-foot cold room full of imported and domestic beer and ready-to-drink products.

There’s a spot for ready-to- drink chilled wine bottles, too.

You might also like: Toronto's Casa Loma to host its High Tea service for Family Day weekend

Loblaw recalls PC Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to possible glass

This is Mississauga's newest spot for everything bao

The LCBO flagship store is open Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 9 pm, Friday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm.

Customers can find the new store on the lower level of Menke’s 100 Queens Quay Building as part of the Sugar Wharf development.

According to the liquor board, the previous flagship store will be redeveloped as part of the provincial government’s sale of LCBO head office lands that aim to reinvest in public infrastructure.