Cheer and dine away at Toronto's largest Super Bowl viewing party
Rebel Toronto will be hosting a massive Super Bowl viewing party next weekend, and popular restaurants in the city are set to cater the evening.
Catch the game on the big screen, munching away on game-day specials from The Bisha Hotel, Akira Back, Kost, and Four Brothers Pizza.
Game-day food specials include Akira Back Wagyu Tacos and a fried chicken sandwich from Kost. Don’t fret, there will also be drink specials available on the day.
Fans can also watch the halftime show on a massive 34-foot screen or one of the many others scattered across the venue.
After the game, Rebel will be providing a free shuttle service from the venue to Union Station. Reservations can be made through Open Table, where they require a $25 per person deposit to hold them. The minimum spent is $60 per person.
Snag your spot ASAP.