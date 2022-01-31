FoodFood EventsFood News

Cheer and dine away at Toronto's largest Super Bowl viewing party

Jan 31 2022, 10:19 pm
Rebel Toronto will be hosting a massive Super Bowl viewing party next weekend, and popular restaurants in the city are set to cater the evening.

Catch the game on the big screen, munching away on game-day specials from The Bisha Hotel, Akira Back, Kost, and Four Brothers Pizza.

Game-day food specials include Akira Back Wagyu Tacos and a fried chicken sandwich from Kost. Don’t fret, there will also be drink specials available on the day.

 

Fans can also watch the halftime show on a massive 34-foot screen or one of the many others scattered across the venue.

After the game, Rebel will be providing a free shuttle service from the venue to Union Station. Reservations can be made through Open Table, where they require a $25 per person deposit to hold them. The minimum spent is $60 per person.

Snag your spot ASAP.

