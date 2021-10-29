10 things to do in Toronto this Halloween weekend: October 29 to 31

It’s officially Halloween weekend, and Toronto is kicking off the next three days with a bunch of fun things to do in the city.

Though Halloween lands on a Sunday, there are so many events and activities to partake in to celebrate the festive occasion.

Here’s what to check out in Toronto this weekend:

Halloween isn’t just about terrifying haunted houses and scary costumes. It’s about the delicious desserts too. There are a ton of bakeries in Toronto that have come up with themed treats for the spooky season. From cakes, drinks, cookies, and more, these goodies are available for this month only, so it’s only right to act before they’re gone.

When: Until October 31

Where: Across Toronto

Portlight on Bloor is going all out this Halloween, and, of course, they’ve come up with the scariest eye-grabbing cocktails for the occasion. The bar has come up with eight different concoctions for the spooky season, and they’re only available for a limited time. From October 29 to October 31, get your hands on a deliciously curated drink from their Halloween menu.

When: October 29 to 31

Where: 946 Bloor Street West

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event this month. Throughout October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds, and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Halloween is in less than a week, and that means two things: one, seasonal menu items at your favourite fast-food restaurants are sadly counting down to their last days, and two, we still have a few vampire puns, but they suck. To keep spirits high and your sugar count higher, why not take advantage of what’s available for a limited time near you?

When: Until October 31

Where: Across Toronto

Visiting a farm surrounded by beautiful fall foliage to pick the perfect pumpkin is a quintessential way to get ready for Halloween. While you could pick one up at the grocery store, visiting a local pumpkin patch is definitely more fun. Luckily, Toronto has several local pumpkin patches to track down this season’s jack-o-lantern.

When: Until October 31

Where: Several locations near Toronto

Beyond the ornate exterior of Toronto’s oldest buildings lie grisly tales of torture, murder, and betrayal. From hanged maids to angry soldiers to faceless nuns, the city is crawling with ghosts. They’re found in restaurants, in theatres, and on university campuses.

When: You’re in the spooky spirit

Where: Several locations across Toronto

Halloween is fast approaching, and after last year was all but cancelled, it’s the perfect opportunity to make up for the lost time. Torontonians love to go all out for spooky season, whether it be with Toronto-themed costumes or the city’s very own ghosts. Luckily, Toronto isn’t short on Halloween events.

When: By October 31

Where: Several locations across Toronto

If you thought the challenges in Squid Game looked easy, you can try your luck this Halloween. 4FunToronto is hosting a live-action Squid Game escape room this Sunday, just an hour’s drive from downtown. Billed as “an escape room on steroids,” four teams will compete in new and familiar challenges inspired by the hit Netflix series, including Red Light, Green Light and the Dalgona cookie challenge.

When: October 31

Where: 160 Dudley Avenue, Thornhill

Grab your best costume and get ready to hit the streets, Toronto doesn’t play around when it comes to Halloween, and lucky for us, there are events lined up all weekend long. Celebrate the spooky season at your favourite late-night spot. Make sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

When: October 29 to 31

Where: Clubs across Toronto

With the big day just a few days away, there’s no better time to get into the spirit of the spooky season. From pitch-black mazes filled with unspeakable horrors to nightmare-inducing haunted houses, Toronto is full of ways to terrify yourself.

When: By October 31

Where: Several locations across Toronto