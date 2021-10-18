Six of the scariest haunted attractions near Toronto

With Halloween less than two weeks away, there’s no better time to get into the spirit of spooky season.

From pitch-black mazes filled with unspeakable horrors to nightmare-inducing haunted houses, Toronto is full of ways to terrify yourself.

Here are six of the scariest attractions in and around the city to visit before Halloween.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horror Hallways (@horrorhallways)

Enter if you dare. Descend into the depths of hell as you try to escape this pitch-black maze of horror that seems to never end. This attraction is so scary that it’s not recommended for young children.

Where: 9350 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 31

Tickets: $19.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fear Farm (@fearfarm)

You can venture through four different horror mazes at this legendary haunted farm. Wade into a swamp full of chainsaw-wielding hillbillies, try to survive a pitch-black corn maze, attempt to escape a haunted house, and take a hayride that includes “unspeakable horrors.”

Where:36685 Blenheim Road, Bright

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 31

Tickets: Starting at $44.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legends Of Horror (@legends_ofhorror)

Casa Loma has summoned the undead for this immersive, theatrical experience. Guests can embark on a two-kilometre trail that begins in the gardens of Casa Loma before descending into the castle’s dimly lit tunnels and deepest, darkest corners.

Where: 1 Austin Terrace

When: Daily until October 31

Tickets: Starting at $35

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Screemers (@screemers)



Toronto’s most terrifying haunted attraction has returned with even scarier monsters. The attraction features seven fear-inducing mazes, over 120 scare actors, and a Midway of Horrors.

Where: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

When: Select dates until October 31

Tickets: $39.95

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

The annual Canada’s Wonderland event has returned with new scares, unforgettable thrills, and unspeakable horrors. Expect hundreds of monsters, 10 terrifying scare zones, ghoulish street performers, and thrilling night rides.

Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

When: Select nights until October 31

Tickets: From $33.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martino Manor Haunted House (@martinomanor)

If you want to escape this haunted house, you’ll have to venture from the attic all the way to the basement, and then through a terrifying maze. This attraction is so scary that only those over the age of 14 are allowed in.

Where: 7 McIntosh Avenue, Etobicoke

When: Thursdays through Sundays until October 31

Tickets: $19.99