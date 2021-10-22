8 Halloween-themed desserts to get your hands on in Toronto

Halloween isn’t just about the most terrifying haunted houses and scary costumes, it’s about the delicious desserts too.

There are a ton of bakeries in Toronto that have come up with themed treats for the spooky season.

From cakes, drinks, cookies, and more, these goodies are available for this month only, so it’s only right to act before they’re gone.

Take a look at what bakeries and shops in Toronto have to offer this Halloween:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOMOU (@bomouartisanalbakery)



Bomou artisanal bakery has come up with its own spooky rendition of the popular smash chocolate. Introducing “The Skeletor,” a skull-shaped dark chocolate mould filled with lots of candy. They will be available in-store October 23 and 24.

Address: 1636 Bayview Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STREET EATS MARKET™ (@streeteatsmarket)

Cheesecake in the 6ix has a special Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake treat for the fall season. They also have blueberry pie and apple crips flavour options.

Address: 520 Progress Avenue

This coffee shop has a delicious Halloween special that’s the perfect addition for the autumn season. It’s a velvety-smooth pumpkin pie with cinnamon, cardamon, clove, and pumpkin custard filling. It’ll be available from October 25 to October 31.

Address: 770 Bay Street and 161 Frederick Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOMOU (@bomouartisanalbakery)

In honour of spooky season, Bomou artisanal bakery has turned its salted caramel bonbons into these bloody eyeball creations.

Address: 1636 Bayview Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shake Therapy (@shaketherapyca)

Shake Therapy, known for its delicious milkshakes, has come up with a bunch of Halloween creations, one of them being the Scream S’more — a chocolate milkshake, topped with a s’more and a chocolate skull.

Address: 20 Red Maple Drive and 5101 Dixie Road South

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Shot Chocolate (@hotshotchocolate)

Hot Shot Chocolate has come up with a three-piece chocolate treat made with creamy peanut butter and seedless strawberry jam, coated in silky smooth white chocolate! Snag these mouthwatering treats at The Community Market, 1605 Queen Street West on October 30 from 1 pm to 7 pm. They can also be purchased online.

Address: The Community Market, 1605 Queen Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tre Mari Bakery (@tremaribakery)

Tre Mari Bakery has come up with the cutest yet spookiest Halloween treats this season. From mini cakes to their own Pizza Skulls. Orders can be placed online.

Address: 1311 St Clair Avenue West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Order of Divine Sweets (@thegoodsweetsto)

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets has come up with a new holiday dessert every day in October. They have a list of choices from drinks to delectable snacks. These chocolate brains are just enough to run a chill down your spine — it’s that good.

Address: 1162 Queen Street West