This Toronto bar will be serving terrifying cocktails for Halloween weekend

Portlight on Bloor is going all out this Halloween and, of course, they’ve come up with the scariest yet eye-grabbing cocktails for the special occasion.
The bar has come up with eight different concoctions for the spooky season and they’re only available for a limited time.
From October 29 to October 31, get your hands on a deliciously curated drink from their Halloween menu.
Face your fear of spiders and try their “Aracnophobia”, it’s made with Bacardi 8 year, Cognac, Coconut Cream, Sesame Orgeat, Milk Tea, Lemon, and a secret Blue Elixir.
Or “The Vanishing Act”, a mixture of Greygoose, passionfruit, lime, and Cava, poured over a handful of cotton candy to reveal a terrifying surprise.
Stop by this Halloween weekend and see what they have in store.
Port Light on Bloor Halloween menu
When: October 29 to 31
Where: 946 Bloor Street West