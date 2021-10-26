FoodBoozeFood News

This Toronto bar will be serving terrifying cocktails for Halloween weekend

Oct 26 2021, 3:14 pm
@portlightonbloor/Instagram

Portlight on Bloor is going all out this Halloween and, of course, they’ve come up with the scariest yet eye-grabbing cocktails for the special occasion.

The bar has come up with eight different concoctions for the spooky season and they’re only available for a limited time.

From October 29 to October 31, get your hands on a deliciously curated drink from their Halloween menu.

Face your fear of spiders and try their “Aracnophobia”, it’s made with Bacardi 8 year, Cognac, Coconut Cream, Sesame Orgeat, Milk Tea, Lemon, and a secret Blue Elixir.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Port Light (@portlightonbloor)

Or “The Vanishing Act”, a mixture of Greygoose, passionfruit, lime, and Cava, poured over a handful of cotton candy to reveal a terrifying surprise.

Stop by this Halloween weekend and see what they have in store.

Port Light on Bloor Halloween menu

When: October 29 to 31
Where: 946 Bloor Street West

