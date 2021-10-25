20+ club events in Toronto for Halloween weekend

Grab your best costume and get ready to hit the streets, Toronto doesn’t play around when it comes to Halloween and lucky for us, there are events lined up all weekend long.

Celebrate the spooky season at your favourite late-night spot. Make sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

Here’s a list of nightclubs throwing Halloween parties this weekend:

October 29

Wild Circus

Where: Love Child Social – 69 Bathurst Street

Fresh Prince 90’s Halloween

Where: Revival Bar – 783 College Street

Devils Night

Where: The Pint Public House – 277 Front Street West

Fright Night

Where: Fiction – 180 Pearl Street

Halloween: Red Light Green Light

Where: &Company Resto Bar – 295 Enfield Place

The Grand Illusion Show

Where: Nuvo – 4749 Keele Street

Afrobeats Halloween Party

Where: 461 King Street West

Parlour Halloween Part 1: Crimsen + Drahm

Where: Parlour – 270 Adelaide Street West

October 30

Jack’s Halloween Party

Where: Toybox – 473 Adelaide Street West

Halloween Havoc

Where: The Parkdale Hall – 1605 Queen Street West

Lavelloween

Where: Lavelle – 625 King Street West

Barcode Saturdays Halloween Party

Where: NEST – 423 College Street

Her. Halloween

Where: Her. – 1325 Eglinton Avenue East

Halloween Saturday

Where: Mister Wolf, 567 Queen Street West

Halloween at Arcane

Where: Arcane – 461 King Street West

Halloween Pub & Club crawl

Where: Grace O’Malley’s, Arcane, The Pint and Rendezviews

Haunted Hotel

Where: X Lounge inside Hotel X – 111 Princes Boulevard

October 31

Insidious Halloween

Where: Juliet, 510 King Street West

Monsters Ball

Where: X Lounge inside Hotel X – 111 Princes Boulevard

Nightmare on Brant Street

Where: Early Mercy – 540 King Street West

Yelloween

Where: Mister Wolf – 567 Queen Street West

Halloween daytime

Where: Love Child Social – 69 Bathurst Street

Nest Halloween

Where: Nest Toronto – 423 College Street

