20+ club events in Toronto for Halloween weekend
Grab your best costume and get ready to hit the streets, Toronto doesn’t play around when it comes to Halloween and lucky for us, there are events lined up all weekend long.
Celebrate the spooky season at your favourite late-night spot. Make sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.
Here’s a list of nightclubs throwing Halloween parties this weekend:
October 29
Wild Circus
Where: Love Child Social – 69 Bathurst Street
Fresh Prince 90’s Halloween
Where: Revival Bar – 783 College Street
Devils Night
View this post on Instagram
Where: The Pint Public House – 277 Front Street West
Fright Night
Where: Fiction – 180 Pearl Street
Halloween: Red Light Green Light
Where: &Company Resto Bar – 295 Enfield Place
The Grand Illusion Show
View this post on Instagram
Where: Nuvo – 4749 Keele Street
Afrobeats Halloween Party
Where: 461 King Street West
Parlour Halloween Part 1: Crimsen + Drahm
Where: Parlour – 270 Adelaide Street West
October 30
Jack’s Halloween Party
View this post on Instagram
Where: Toybox – 473 Adelaide Street West
Halloween Havoc
Where: The Parkdale Hall – 1605 Queen Street West
Lavelloween
Where: Lavelle – 625 King Street West
Barcode Saturdays Halloween Party
View this post on Instagram
Where: NEST – 423 College Street
Her. Halloween
Where: Her. – 1325 Eglinton Avenue East
Halloween Saturday
Where: Mister Wolf, 567 Queen Street West
Halloween at Arcane
View this post on Instagram
Where: Arcane – 461 King Street West
Halloween Pub & Club crawl
Where: Grace O’Malley’s, Arcane, The Pint and Rendezviews
Haunted Hotel
Where: X Lounge inside Hotel X – 111 Princes Boulevard
October 31
Insidious Halloween
View this post on Instagram
Where: Juliet, 510 King Street West
Monsters Ball
Where: X Lounge inside Hotel X – 111 Princes Boulevard
Nightmare on Brant Street
View this post on Instagram
Where: Early Mercy – 540 King Street West
Yelloween
Where: Mister Wolf – 567 Queen Street West
Halloween daytime
View this post on Instagram
Where: Love Child Social – 69 Bathurst Street
Nest Halloween
Where: Nest Toronto – 423 College Street