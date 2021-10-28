You can play a Squid Game escape room near Toronto this Halloween

If you thought the challenges in Squid Game looked easy, you can try your luck this Halloween.

4FunToronto is hosting a live-action Squid Game escape room this Sunday just an hour’s drive from downtown.

Billed as “an escape room on steroids,” four teams will compete in new and familiar challenges inspired by the hit Netflix series, including Red Light, Green Light and the Dalgona cookie challenge.

Unlike the show, there is no physical violence and players will not be eliminated if they lose.

However, anyone who wants a more authentic Squid Game experience can take part in the “savage” version, which includes team punishments, yelling, intimidation, and consequences for failing. Organizers say “water and slime” may be involved, too.

Both Squid Game experiences last 90 minutes and run under staff supervision. Players must be at least 14 years of age to participate.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required. Masks must be worn inside the facility but are optional during the game.

When: October 31

Where: 160 Dudley Avenue, Thornhill

Tickets: Available online, $28.75 per person