11 Toronto pumpkin patches to get your perfect Jack-O-Lantern

Oct 14 2021, 6:00 am
sandsun/Shutterstock

Visiting a farm surrounded by beautiful fall foliage to pick the perfect pumpkin is a quintessential way to get ready for Halloween.

While you could pick one up at the grocery store, visiting a local pumpkin patch is definitely more fun.

Luckily, Toronto has several local pumpkin patches to track down this season’s jack-o-lantern:

Brooks Farms

@brooksfarms/Instagram

Fully embrace the season of autumn at Brooks Farms by visiting their you-pick pumpkin patch open as of October 2. The Fun Fall Festival also runs on weekends from September 11 to October 1 and offers fun activities, including hayrides and zip lines. 

The farm asks people to wear masks while checking in and not to visit if feeling sick.

Where: 122 Ashworth Road, Mount Albert
When: Monday to Sunday, 8 am to 6 pm

Forsythe Family Farms

@foresythefamilyfarms/Instagram

Located in Uxbridge, this family farm welcomes everyone to come and celebrate the bounty of the fall harvest from Thanksgiving weekend until Halloween.

During October, you can go on the weekends for the Harvest Festival or enjoy Cider Pressing Day on October 31.

Where: 1025 Cragg Road, Greenbank (Uxbridge)
When: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Dixie Orchards

dixie_orchards/Instagram

Located in beautiful Caledon, Dixie Orchards offers a large variety of pumpkins and squash — perfect for seasonal cooking and baking. Come and spend an afternoon exploring the pumpkin patch, getting lost in the corn maze, and picking out your perfect pumpkin for decorating.

Where: 14,309 Dixie Road, Caledon
When: 10 am to 5 pm daily

Albion Orchards

@albion_orchards/Instagram

Albion Orchards

Another Caledon pumpkin goldmine, Albion Orchards, will be hosting its annual pumpkin harvest in October. Signifying autumn in Caledon, the pumpkin patch opens to the public in October and has pick-your-own pumpkins, white pumpkins, and gourds up for grabs.

Where: 14800 Innis Lake Road, Caledon
When: 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to Friday on Saturday and Sunday

Downey’s Farm Market

@downeysfarm/Instagram

It’s all about Pumpkinfest at Downey’s Farm Market!

While the Farmyard Play Area is open, reservations are required, and fewer pumpkins will be available to pick to ensure that physical distancing is happening on the farm.

Where: 13682 Heart Lake Road, Caledon
When: Open daily from 9 am to 5 pm

Reesor’s Farm Market

@growingandmakinggoodfood/Instagram

Just under 40 minutes from Toronto, you’ll find Reesor’s Farm Market, the perfect place to pick-your-own pumpkin in Markham. The farm is home to a family-friendly corn maze and also has tons of fall decorations for your home for sale.

Drop-ins are welcome Tuesday through Friday, but reservations are required on weekends.

Location: 10825 Ninth Line, Markham
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 6:30 pm

Round The Bend Farm

@roundthebendfarm/Instagram

Round The Bend Farm serves up an ideal fall afternoon. You can have fun playing in the corn and straw mazes, feeding the farm animals, playing pumpkin bowling, and picking the perfect pumpkin, but you’ll have to make a reservation first.

Location: 16225 Jane Street, Kettleby
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm

Stonehaven Farm Market

@stonehavenfarms/Instagram

The Stonehaven Farm Market in Campbellville will start offering pick-your-own-pumpkin visits in late September to late October. Here, you’ll find everything you need to make delicious fall pies, but you’ll only be admitted if you have a ticket.

Where: 7388 Guelph Line, Campbellville
When: Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Hutchinson Farm

@hutchisonfarm/Instagram

At Hutchinson Farm, they embrace the diversity of life with an outstanding collection of standard and exotic pumpkins – each and every one grown on their fields in north Burlington. Before you leave, make sure to check out the farm’s Atlantic Giant pumpkins, which weigh up to 220 pounds!

Where: 6202 Walkers Line, Burlington
When: Weekdays 9 am to 5 pm; weekends 9 am to 4 pm. Closed Mondays.

Murphy’s Farm Market

@murphysfarm/Instagram

If you don’t mind a bit of a drive, Murphy’s Farm Market is located just over an hour north of Toronto. Murphy’s hosts its Fall Festival that includes wagon rides to the pumpkin patch where visitors can roam the endless rows of multiple pumpkin varieties in different shapes and sizes — but you must wear a mask and physically distance.

Location: 5141 Simcoe Road 10, RR 2 Alliston
Hours: Daily from 9 am to 5 pm

Cooper’s Farm

@coopscsafarm/Instagram

Cooper’s Farm is a family-owned market farm under an hour north of Toronto using sustainable farming practices. This fall, head to Cooper’s Farm, where you’ll get into the festive spirit after going pumpkin picking and getting lost in the farm’s sprawling 10-acre corn maze.

Where: 266 Ashworth Road, Zephyr
When: Thursday and Friday 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

