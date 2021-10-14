11 Toronto pumpkin patches to get your perfect Jack-O-Lantern

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.
Visiting a farm surrounded by beautiful fall foliage to pick the perfect pumpkin is a quintessential way to get ready for Halloween.
While you could pick one up at the grocery store, visiting a local pumpkin patch is definitely more fun.
Luckily, Toronto has several local pumpkin patches to track down this season’s jack-o-lantern:
Brooks Farms
Fully embrace the season of autumn at Brooks Farms by visiting their you-pick pumpkin patch open as of October 2. The Fun Fall Festival also runs on weekends from September 11 to October 1 and offers fun activities, including hayrides and zip lines.
The farm asks people to wear masks while checking in and not to visit if feeling sick.
Where: 122 Ashworth Road, Mount Albert
When: Monday to Sunday, 8 am to 6 pm
Forsythe Family Farms
Located in Uxbridge, this family farm welcomes everyone to come and celebrate the bounty of the fall harvest from Thanksgiving weekend until Halloween.
During October, you can go on the weekends for the Harvest Festival or enjoy Cider Pressing Day on October 31.
Where: 1025 Cragg Road, Greenbank (Uxbridge)
When: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.
Dixie Orchards
Located in beautiful Caledon, Dixie Orchards offers a large variety of pumpkins and squash — perfect for seasonal cooking and baking. Come and spend an afternoon exploring the pumpkin patch, getting lost in the corn maze, and picking out your perfect pumpkin for decorating.
Where: 14,309 Dixie Road, Caledon
When: 10 am to 5 pm daily
Albion Orchards
Another Caledon pumpkin goldmine, Albion Orchards, will be hosting its annual pumpkin harvest in October. Signifying autumn in Caledon, the pumpkin patch opens to the public in October and has pick-your-own pumpkins, white pumpkins, and gourds up for grabs.
Where: 14800 Innis Lake Road, Caledon
When: 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to Friday on Saturday and Sunday
Downey’s Farm Market
It’s all about Pumpkinfest at Downey’s Farm Market!
While the Farmyard Play Area is open, reservations are required, and fewer pumpkins will be available to pick to ensure that physical distancing is happening on the farm.
Where: 13682 Heart Lake Road, Caledon
When: Open daily from 9 am to 5 pm
Reesor’s Farm Market
Drop-ins are welcome Tuesday through Friday, but reservations are required on weekends.
Location: 10825 Ninth Line, Markham
Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 6:30 pm
Round The Bend Farm
Location: 16225 Jane Street, Kettleby
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm
Stonehaven Farm Market
Where: 7388 Guelph Line, Campbellville
When: Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm
Hutchinson Farm
Where: 6202 Walkers Line, Burlington
When: Weekdays 9 am to 5 pm; weekends 9 am to 4 pm. Closed Mondays.
Murphy’s Farm Market
Location: 5141 Simcoe Road 10, RR 2 Alliston
Hours: Daily from 9 am to 5 pm
Cooper’s Farm
Where: 266 Ashworth Road, Zephyr
When: Thursday and Friday 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm