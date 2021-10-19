Halloween events in Toronto that you won't want to miss

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.

Halloween is fast approaching and after last year was all but cancelled, it’s the perfect opportunity to make up for the lost time.

Torontonians love to go all out for spooky season, whether it be with Toronto-themed costumes or the city’s very own ghosts. Luckily, Toronto isn’t short on Halloween events.

This year’s Halloween falls on a Sunday, but if that doesn’t jive with your work schedule, there are plenty of events that run over the course of the weekend!

Ghost walks and seances

Toronto is a good walking city, so of course, there are ghost walks available for those who may want to encounter the paranormal on their stroll.

There are a number of walks available, hosted by the Haunted Walk, for those who are interested in getting their steps and their scares in one go!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Haunted Walk (@hauntedwalk)

With so many haunted places in Toronto, there are a lot of walks to choose from. If you’re more of a history buff, you might opt for the Fort York After Dark tour to learn more about the Battle of York, or you can get to know the ghosts of Black Creek Pioneer Village.

If you’re the academic type, take a ghost walk through University of Toronto’s many haunted areas. You can never go wrong with a classic, though, so you can join Haunted Walks original Toronto tour, or head to the Distillery District to find out about who, or what, is haunting the area.

These walks are all three or four ghosts out of five on the spooky scale, but if you’re looking for something a bit more terrifying, how about a seance? And if you miss your chance on Halloween, they run regularly outside of spooky season and they even have some virtual experiences to enjoy!

Jaymes White is back with a seance at Eatonville Farmhouse and it looks like it might give you nightmares. It’s so scary that it comes with an age requirement: 18 and up.



The seance takes place over two hours where guests will get to experience all sorts of paranormal activity. According to the website, it’s not uncommon to have nightmares, insomnia or a strong desire to sleep with the lights on after the seance.

Tickets sell out quickly, and with COVID-19 still spreading, seance groups are smaller than in past years, so get your tickets quick! If you miss the Halloween event, this event runs until November 27.

Haunted houses

Toronto has a ton of haunted house experiences to choose from this Halloween, whether you want to actually be inside a house, or have a more outdoor experience.

Big events like Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt, Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror and Screemers are the big ones that the city has to offer, that always deliver…and they may have brought in some additional scares after having to take last year off because of COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Screemers (@screemers)

If you’re looking for something on a smaller scale, Toronto’s got you covered. If getting lost in a seemingly unending haunted maze is up your alley, Horror Hallways may be just the thing. This is another event that’s not quite family friendly, so best to leave it to the older kids and adults.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martino Manor Haunted House (@martinomanor)

Martino Manor Haunted House is back again this Halloween, with an indoor haunted house and an outdoor haunted maze. Martino Manor is supposed to be one of Toronto’s scariest haunted houses, and has a 4.9 star rating out of five. It is definitely not one to miss, so get your tickets before spooky season is gone!

Light shows

For a more child friendly experience, there are a variety of light shows and drive-thru events for even the most faint of heart. This is also a good way to enjoy Halloween festivities if the weather gets too cool or damp!



Pumpkins After Dark is a very Instagram friendly event, drive along a trail of pumpkins and Jack-o-lanterns. The whole experience takes about an hour, and you can even see live pumpkin carving! Even if you made it to the event last year, the organizers say that more than 70% of this year’s set up is new, so it’ll be like a whole new experience! It runs until November 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spooktacular Light Show (@spooktacularlightshow)

Spooktacular Light Show is a great family friendly event with more than 1.5 million lights to take in! This is a 2 km drive-thru experience of animated displays, music lights and a pumpkin tunnel. You can even tune into their radio station to listen to Halloween tunes while you make your way through the light show. This event runs until November 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nights of Lights (@nightsoflightsto)

Yet another Halloween light experience called Nights of Lights is available to Torontonians. It boasts a 2 km drive-thru experience that will take about a half hour to complete. This one is also family friendly, so pack ’em all into the car and take in the lights! This event ends on Halloween, so check it out while you can!

Movies and shows

If none of the above is the Halloween event you’re looking for, how about a movie?

Ontario Place is doing a Haunted Cinema, which is a drive-in movie experience, complete with actors who may just pop out and scare you! They have two viewings, a 6:30 pm showing of Goosebumps and a 10 pm showing of 1996’s Scream. The earlier show is more family friendly, but people who opt for the later movie should prepare for jump scares! You can catch a showing nightly from October 26 to October 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excited Mental State (@rockyhorrorto)

Had a more classic film in mind? Well, Toronto’s very own Rocky Horror Picture Show theatre experience is back in theatres for the first time since the pandemic started! Get dressed up, and get ready to yell at the screen as the shadow actors bring the movie to life. It makes its theatrical return on October 30 and October 31 at Hot Docs.

And if you’d rather see the whole Rocky Horror Picture Show live, while eating, head to the Medly for the Rocky Horror Dinner Show. They encourage guests to dress up and participate in the fan favourite call outs. Running on weekends with shows at 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm until Halloween.