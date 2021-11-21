Ontario reports nearly 750 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The Government of Ontario confirmed 741 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths on Sunday morning.

Today’s cases are higher than Saturday’s 728, Thursday’s 711, Wednesday’s 512, Tuesday’s 481, and Monday’s 552, but lower than Friday’s 793.

Of the newly reported cases, 80 are in Toronto, 43 are in Peel Region, and 26 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 410 of Sunday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Across Ontario, 107 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 135 are in the ICU. Due to incomplete data, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions was not announced.

Ontario has now administered 22,802,867 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 89% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and almost 86% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 611,691 COVID-19 cases and 9,967 virus-related deaths.