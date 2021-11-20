Ontario reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

The Government of Ontario confirmed 728 new COVID-19 cases and five virus-related deaths on Saturday morning.

Today’s cases are lower than Friday’s 793, but higher than Thursday’s 711, Wednesday’s 512, Tuesday’s 481, and Monday’s 552.

Of the newly reported cases, 89 are in Toronto, 45 are in Peel Region, and 31 are in York Region.

The majority of today’s cases are individuals who are not vaccinated.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 441 of Saturday’s cases are unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Unvaccinated people also account for most of Ontario’s COVID-related hospital admissions. Of the 283 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 215 are not fully immunized.

There are 728 new cases of #COVID19. 441 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 287 are in fully vaccinated individuals. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 20, 2021

Ontario has now administered 22,791,463 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Nearly 89% of residents aged 12 and older have had one dose, and almost 86% are fully immunized.

To date, Ontario has seen 610,950 COVID-19 cases and 9,964 virus-related deaths.