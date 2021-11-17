Ontario reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Ontario reported 512 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average is 587. Of the new cases, 54 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 202 new cases are in fully immunized individuals. Of today’s cases, 310 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been inoculated.

Across Ontario, 274 people are hospitalized. Of those, 206 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 68 are fully vaccinated.

There are 133 patients in the ICU. Nearly all are not fully vaccinated, with 19 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,748,337 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 88.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.7% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 608,718 COVID-19 infections and 9,950 deaths.