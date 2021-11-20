Mississauga funeral guests were exposed to COVID-19: Peel Public Health

Peel Region Public Health (PRPH) is warning people who attended a funeral in Mississauga last weekend that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials are urging anyone who attended a funeral at New Life Covenant Centre, located at 7050 Bramalea Road, on November 13 to seek immediate PCR testing.

“All guests should get tested immediately and self-isolate while awaiting results, regardless of vaccination status,” the health unit said.

Attendees who previously underwent a rapid antigen test are asked to get re-tested with a PCR test. Those who refuse to get tested must self-isolate for 20 days, PRPH said.

Anyone seeking testing related to this COVID-19 exposure should reference outbreak number 2253-2021-50639.

The health unit did not specify how many positive cases have been linked to the funeral or how many people were exposed.

Of the 728 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on November 20, 45 were in Peel Region.