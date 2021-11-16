NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Nov 16 2021
Ontario reported 481 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and one new death.

The seven-day rolling average is 579. Of the new COVID-19 cases in the province, 56 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 189 new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals. Of today’s cases, 292 are among those who are unvaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 301 people are hospitalized. Of those, 228 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 73 are fully vaccinated.

There are 139 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 19 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,733,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 88.8% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 85.6% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 608,206 COVID-19 infections and 9,938 deaths.

